Texas sheriff tells deputies they must take action during active shooter situation

Amid the news that a deputy in Florida failed to confront the high school shooter that killed 17 people on Valentine's Day, a Texas sheriff is reminding his deputies his policy during an active shooter situation.

In an email sent to employees of the Denton County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tracy Murphree said all commissioned deputies responding to an active shooter situation are expected to take immediate action.

"We do not stage and wait for SWAT, we do not take cover in a parking lot, and we do not wait for another agency. We go in and do our duty. We go in to engage and stop the shooter and save lives," Murphree said.

Murphree added that if any deputies feel they cannot follow this policy the department will work to reassign them.

