No. 3 Baylor WBB Takes on West Virginia on Senior Night

No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears (27-1, 17-0) conclude the regular season with a matchup against West Virginia (20-9, 8-9) on Monday, Feb. 26 inside the Ferrell Center. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. (CT) in Waco, Texas.

SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE

Monday’s game is Senior Night for forward Dekeiya Cohen and guard Kristy Wallace. The Lady Bear duo will be recognized at halftime. Following the game, Baylor will celebrate its eighth consecutive Big 12 regular season title and its ninth overall with a trophy celebration, net cutting and confetti. Fans are encouraged to stick around for the festivities.

FOLLOW ALONG

The Monday night game will be broadcast live on FS1 at 8 p.m. (CT) with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Brenda VanLengen (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also listen to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst) on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM or 99.1FM in Waco.