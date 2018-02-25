No. 8/10 Baylor Softball Sweeps Doubleheader at Abilene Christian

No. 8/10 Baylor softball (9-0) ran away with a pair of wins at Abilene Christian (4-7), winning game one, 3-0, and game two, 13-2 (5), on Sunday afternoon at Poly Wells Field.

Carlee Wallace led the way for the offense in game two, hitting for the first cycle in program history with a 4-for-4 outing and 6 RBI.

In game one, Gia Rodoni (5-0) made quick work of the Wildcat lineup, going 5.0 innings, allowing just two hits and no runs, striking out four and walking two. Goose McGlaun picked up her first save of the season, closing out a perfect final 2.0 frames.

For the offense, a three-spot in the second inning accounted for all the game’s scoring, with Nicky Dawson opening the frame with a lead-off single.

A bunt single by Maddison Kettler put two on, with Taylor Ellis dropping a sac bunt to put both in scoring position.

Jessie Scroggins drilled a two-RBI double to center, scoring on the next play on an RBI single for Kyla Walker. The 3-0 lead would stand for the remainder of the game, giving the Lady Bears the first win of the day.

In game two, a 13-2, five inning win finished off the sweep of the doubleheader for the Lady Bears.

Regan Green (2-0) worked the first 4.0 innings, allowing just a single run and three hits, striking out five and walking one.

Lexi Koltz closed out the final inning, allowing one unearned run and a walk.

The bats were off to another quick start, taking a 2-0 lead in the first.

Jessie Scroggins singled and stole second, scoring on an RBI single by Wallace after Walker took a four-pitch walk.

Friudenberg hit a sac fly deep enough down the right field line to allow Walker to score, plating the second run of the frame for BU.

In the first ACU at bat in the home half of the first, a leadoff HR was the only blemish for Green, cutting the BU lead to 2-1 after one.

Responding back in the top of the second, the BU offense took full control, starting with back-to-back walks for Kettler and Ellis.

With two outs, a fielder’s choice and error on a Scroggins bunt allowed Kettler to score. A bunt single for Walker loaded the bases for Wallace with two outs.

A slicing line drive down the right field line caught the stripe and trickled down deep into the corner, clearing the bases to give BU a 6-1 lead.

A fourth inning double for Wallace set the table for her to make history in the seventh, but not before the offense added on a few more runs.

McGlaun led off with a four-pitch walk, with Alyssa Avalos subbing in to run.

A single for Dawson moved Avalos to second, with both runners executing a double steal to move into scoring position. The throw to third on the steal ended up in left field, allowing Avalos to come home for the first run of the inning.

Ellis took another walk before Caitlin Charlton drove in Dawson on an RBI single up the middle.

A two RBI single for Scroggins would plate two more runs, with Scroggins advancing to second on the throw in.

Walker hooked in a double into the no-man’s land behind third base, scoring Scroggins and bringing Wallace to the plate.

With a 1-1 count, Wallace drilled her first home run of 2018 off of the foul pole in left field, scoring Walker and completing the first cycle by a Lady Bear in program history.