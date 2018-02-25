Baylor Baseball Loses Series Rubber Match at No. 11 UCLA

Baylor baseball lost 3-0 in the series rubber match at No. 11 UCLA on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Stadium. The Bears (3-3) were unable to solve Bruins (6-1) starter Zach Pettway.

UCLA took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on two walks and an error that loaded the bases with one out for an RBI ground out. But neither starter gave up a hit until the sixth inning.

Pettway was the first to lose his perfect game as Levi Gilcrease led off the sixth with a double. Unfortunately, Gilcrease was left at third after a sacrifice bunt. BU starter Hayden Kettler lost his no-hitter with one out in the sixth.

In the seventh, the Bruins made it a 2-0 lead on an HBP, sac bunt and single. Baylor had a chance to counter in the top of the eighth. Andy Thomas led off with a single and Richard Cunningham singled with two outs, but again no runs came.

UCLA added to its lead with a run in the eighth on a triple and double. In the ninth, Davion Downey led off with a double for BU, but was stranded.

Pettway (2-0) earned the win, allowing no runs on three hits with six strikeouts in eight innings. Holden Powell picked up his second save with a scoreless ninth. Kettler (1-1) took a tough loss, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in seven innings.