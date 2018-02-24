No. 3 Baylor tops TCU 85-53

Kristy Wallace scored 19 points, Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox had double-doubles and the No. 3 Baylor women won their 24th straight game, rolling past TCU 85-53 on Saturday night.

Brown had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Cox reversed that with 11 points and 12 boards in the first game for the Lady Bears (27-1, 17-0 Big 12) since clinching their eighth straight Big 12 title with a win at sixth-ranked Texas.

It was Baylor's 24th straight win against the Horned Frogs (18-10, 9-8).

Dekeiya Cohen had 16 points and eight rebounds after scoring a career-high 24 points against the Longhorns. Juicy Landrum also had 16 as Baylor got within a win of its third perfect Big 12 season under Kim Mulkey.

Amy Okonkow led TCU with 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting as the Horned Frogs shot 30 percent and were outrebounded 50-30.

Baylor opened with a 13-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Cox, her only attempt from long range in the game.

The Lady Bears finished the third quarter on a 16-4 run for their first 30-point lead at 69-39. Since a 20-point win at home against TCU, Baylor has won three of its past four games by at least 32 points.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: While a third perfect Big 12 season under Mulkey would be impressive, the Big 12 dominance over the past eight seasons is more striking. The Lady Bears are 134-8 against the Big 12 since 2010-11, the season before they won their second national title under Mulkey with a 40-0 record.

TCU: While this season will go down as a step in the right direction under fourth-year coach Raegan Pebley, the Horned Frogs have lost the momentum of back-to-back wins over ranked teams early in Big 12 play. They've lost five of seven, with three losses to ranked teams by an average of 26 points.

UP NEXT

The regular-season finales for both teams Monday. Baylor has West Virginia at home, and TCU visits Oklahoma State. The Big 12 Tournament starts Friday, but both teams have first-round byes.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)