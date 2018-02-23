DPS increases reward for third time for information on murder of - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

DPS increases reward for third time for information on murder of woman at apartment complex

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer

(Source: YouCaring.com) (Source: YouCaring.com)
HILLSBORO, TX (KXXV) -

Hillsboro Department of Public Safety officials has increased a reward to $10,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the murder of a woman in Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro Police Department said the woman died after a shooting at an apartment complex on Feb. 23.

Authorities received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance in progress at Crestridge Apartments located in 309 NW I-35 around 8:58 a.m. Authorities received a second 911 call about gunshots being fired. 

Officers arrived at the scene around  9:01 a.m. and found a woman identified as Deonshira Slider with gunshot wounds. 

Slider was transported to Hill Regional and later to JPS where she died from her injuries. 

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety is still investigating. 

If you have any information on this crime call Hillsboro Crime Stoppers at 254-580-9120 or Detective Orozco at 254-582-8406.

