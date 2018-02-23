Juvenile arrested for making terrorist threats on social media against other students

'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...More >>
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.More >>
TxDOT Spokesperson Jodi Wheatley said I-35 southbound lanes are in full closure in Bruceville-Eddy due to old pavement in a work zone falling and breaking up with large holes forming.More >>
TxDOT Spokesperson Jodi Wheatley said I-35 southbound lanes are in full closure in Bruceville-Eddy due to old pavement in a work zone falling and breaking up with large holes forming.More >>
A woman from Belton who was reported missing by her family has been found dead after being involved in a car accident in Nolanville on Friday.More >>
A woman from Belton who was reported missing by her family has been found dead after being involved in a car accident in Nolanville on Friday.More >>
One man is dead after a shooting in Killeen.More >>
One man is dead after a shooting in Killeen.More >>