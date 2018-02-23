Juvenile arrested for making terrorist threats on social media against other students

The Clifton Police Department said they arrested a juvenile for making terroristic threats against other students on social media.

The Clifton Police Department, as well as the Bosque County Juvenile Probation, arrested the juvenile on Friday around 2:10 p.m.

The Clifton Police Department said they originally received the complaint from Clifton Independent School District about the threats.

The juvenile will be held in a Central Texas Juvenile Detention Center pending a hearing with a judge.

