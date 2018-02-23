Juvenile arrested for making terrorist threats on social media a - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Juvenile arrested for making terrorist threats on social media against other students

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
CLIFTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Clifton Police Department said they arrested a juvenile for making terroristic threats against other students on social media. 

The Clifton Police Department, as well as the Bosque County Juvenile Probation, arrested the juvenile on Friday around 2:10 p.m. 

The Clifton Police Department said they originally received the complaint from Clifton Independent School District about the threats. 

The juvenile will be held in a Central Texas Juvenile Detention Center pending a hearing with a judge.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly