Human trafficking suspect asks victim to change statement to get - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Human trafficking suspect asks victim to change statement to get him out of jail, gets additional charge

Eddie Williams (Source: McLennan County Jail) Eddie Williams (Source: McLennan County Jail)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A 36-year-old man who was arrested on the charge of continuous trafficking of persons on Feb. 14 is now being accused of attempting to influence a witness.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Feb. 19 Eddie Williams called his sister from the McLennan County Jail. Deputies said Williams told her to call the victim and tell her to change her statement in order to get him out of jail.

The affidavit also states Williams’ sister told him that would be tampering with a witness.

“Williams denied that would be the case since he has not been ordered not to talk to her,” the affidavit explained. 

Williams remains in the McLennan County Jail now facing charges for trafficking and tampering with a witness.

