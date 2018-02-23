Overnight house fire put out by multiple fire departments - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

BELLMEAD, TX (KXXV) -

An overnight house fire in Bellmead was quickly put out, thanks to the work of multiple Central Texas fire departments.

Bellmead firefighters were called to the home in the 1100 block of May St. around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews from the Waco and Lacy Lakeview Fire Departments also responded to assist.

Officials say the fire was under control within ten minutes.

No one was in the home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

