Offensive clinic leads Aggie women past Arkansas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Offensive clinic leads Aggie women past Arkansas

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

No. 17 Texas A&M used an offensive onslaught, scoring the most points in a conference game since 1983, beating Arkansas 104-60 in a women’s basketball game Thursday at Bud Walton Arena.

This marks the most points Texas A&M has scored in an SEC game, and marks only the fourth time in program history the Aggies have scored 100+ in a conference game. The Aggies scored 105 points in a Southwest Conference game against Rice on January 8, 1983, the only time Texas A&M has scored more in a conference game.

The Aggies (21-8, 10-5 SEC) took control of the game early, closing the first quarter on a 19-7 run and taking a 28-17 lead after a frame, and leading the Razorbacks (12-16, 3-12) 55-33 at halftime.

Chennedy Carter led the Aggies with 21 points, as all five starters reached double figures. Jasmine Lumpkin added 17 points off of 7-of-9 shooting, Khaalia Hillsman and Danni Williams added 16 apiece.

Anriel Howard had her fifth straight double double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, becoming the first Texas A&M player since Kelsey Bone in 2012-13 to accomplish the feat.

The Aggies close the regular season on Sunday, February 25 at 3 p.m., hosting No. 11 Missouri for Senior Day at Reed Arena. Fans are advised to get in their seats by 2:40 p.m. for the senior recognition ceremonies.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Offensive clinic leads Aggie women past Arkansas

    Offensive clinic leads Aggie women past Arkansas

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:37 PM EST2018-02-23 03:37:06 GMT

    No. 17 Texas A&M used an offensive onslaught, scoring the most points in a conference game since 1983, beating Arkansas 104-60 in a women’s basketball game Thursday at Bud Walton Arena.

    More >>

    No. 17 Texas A&M used an offensive onslaught, scoring the most points in a conference game since 1983, beating Arkansas 104-60 in a women’s basketball game Thursday at Bud Walton Arena.

    More >>

  • Long ball lifts Aggies over Notre Dame

    Long ball lifts Aggies over Notre Dame

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:34 PM EST2018-02-23 03:34:40 GMT

    The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team opened the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Notre Dame Thursday.

    More >>

    The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team opened the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Notre Dame Thursday.

    More >>

  • Waco boxers compete in Ft. Worth Golden Gloves

    Waco boxers compete in Ft. Worth Golden Gloves

    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:38 PM EST2018-02-23 00:38:45 GMT

    Waco Boxing Club coach Jaime Lerma takes all comers, no matter the age. "If someone walks through that door and tells me they want to train. I'll train them," said Lerma, "right now, we range in age from nine to 25."

    More >>

    Waco Boxing Club coach Jaime Lerma takes all comers, no matter the age. "If someone walks through that door and tells me they want to train. I'll train them," said Lerma, "right now, we range in age from nine to 25."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly