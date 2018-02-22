Offensive clinic leads Aggie women past Arkansas

No. 17 Texas A&M used an offensive onslaught, scoring the most points in a conference game since 1983, beating Arkansas 104-60 in a women’s basketball game Thursday at Bud Walton Arena.More >>
The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team opened the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Notre Dame Thursday.
Waco Boxing Club coach Jaime Lerma takes all comers, no matter the age. "If someone walks through that door and tells me they want to train. I'll train them," said Lerma, "right now, we range in age from nine to 25."
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball team broke open a one-point game in the final minutes as the Cru pulled away late for an 81-71 victory over Louisiana College in the Quarterfinals of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Richardson.
Baylor women's tennis heads out for its second weekend road swing of the dual match season, challenging two ranked Pac-12 programs.
