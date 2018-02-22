Offensive clinic leads Aggie women past Arkansas

No. 17 Texas A&M used an offensive onslaught, scoring the most points in a conference game since 1983, beating Arkansas 104-60 in a women’s basketball game Thursday at Bud Walton Arena.

This marks the most points Texas A&M has scored in an SEC game, and marks only the fourth time in program history the Aggies have scored 100+ in a conference game. The Aggies scored 105 points in a Southwest Conference game against Rice on January 8, 1983, the only time Texas A&M has scored more in a conference game.

The Aggies (21-8, 10-5 SEC) took control of the game early, closing the first quarter on a 19-7 run and taking a 28-17 lead after a frame, and leading the Razorbacks (12-16, 3-12) 55-33 at halftime.

Chennedy Carter led the Aggies with 21 points, as all five starters reached double figures. Jasmine Lumpkin added 17 points off of 7-of-9 shooting, Khaalia Hillsman and Danni Williams added 16 apiece.

Anriel Howard had her fifth straight double double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, becoming the first Texas A&M player since Kelsey Bone in 2012-13 to accomplish the feat.

The Aggies close the regular season on Sunday, February 25 at 3 p.m., hosting No. 11 Missouri for Senior Day at Reed Arena. Fans are advised to get in their seats by 2:40 p.m. for the senior recognition ceremonies.