Off-duty Waco police officer arrested and charged with DWI - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Off-duty Waco police officer arrested and charged with DWI

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Waco Police Department) (Source: Waco Police Department)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

An off-duty officer was arrested and charged with DWI, Waco police said. 

The officer, identified as Patrick McKnight, was arrested outside of the city limits by DPS. 

Waco police said that more details will have to come from the arresting agency. 

"Obviously, as a department, we are extremely disappointed anytime one of our employees puts themselves in a position for this to happen," said Sgt. Patrick Swanton. 

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case, police said. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: South Korean curlers a global sensation

    The Latest: South Korean curlers a global sensation

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-02-23 01:44:26 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 12:58 AM EST2018-02-23 05:58:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

    The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

    More >>

    The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

    More >>

  • Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

    Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-22 22:35:21 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 12:56 AM EST2018-02-23 05:56:59 GMT
    A St. Louis grand jury indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)A St. Louis grand jury indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    More >>

    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    More >>

  • Florida school shooting: 'abject breakdown at all levels'

    Florida school shooting: 'abject breakdown at all levels'

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:34 PM EST2018-02-23 04:34:46 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 12:55 AM EST2018-02-23 05:55:43 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...

    'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...

    More >>

    'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly