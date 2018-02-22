Off-duty Waco police officer arrested and charged with DWI

An off-duty officer was arrested and charged with DWI, Waco police said.

The officer, identified as Patrick McKnight, was arrested outside of the city limits by DPS.

Waco police said that more details will have to come from the arresting agency.

"Obviously, as a department, we are extremely disappointed anytime one of our employees puts themselves in a position for this to happen," said Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case, police said.

