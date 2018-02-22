Baylor women's tennis ready for Pac 12 swing

Baylor women’s tennis heads out for its second weekend road swing of the dual match season, challenging two ranked Pac-12 programs. The team will face No. 17 Oregon on Friday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. (CT) and No. 32 Washington on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. (CT).

Fresh off of an exciting upset victory, 4-3, against 17th-ranked Miami last weekend, the Bears are focused on making necessary mental preparations.

“Our focus is on making sure our perspective is good and playing the game the right way,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “As long as we play with purpose and a lot of passion, we’re capable of doing some great things. Ultimately, we won’t succeed if we don’t have our passion and purpose in order.”

Oregon has compiled a 6-3 record overall and has earned the first Top 20 Oracle/ITA national ranking in program history. The team’s doubles duo of senior Alyssa Tobita and junior Shweta Sangwon is ranked 18th nationally heading into the match, while Tobita is 125th in singles standings.

Washington enters the weekend with a 7-4 mark and has registered one win over No. 20 LSU, 4-3, out of four dual matches against ranked opponents. Junior Stacey Fung is 12th nationally in singles rankings, followed by freshman Vanessa Wong, who is rated 55th. The Huskies’ doubles pair comprised of senior Miki Kobayashi and Wong is ranked 32nd nationally.

For Baylor, freshman Livia Kraus is on a three-match win streak, possesses a strong 5-1 dual match mark and owns an 8-1 record in the last nine matches played overall. The Bears are 3-5 on the season with each loss coming to a team currently ranked in the Top 30 nationally (No. 3 Ole Miss, No. 7 Vanderbilt, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 28 UCF, No. 29 Tulsa).