42-year-old man arrested for indecency with a child

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department said they arrested a man Wednesday for indecency with a child. 

On Dec. 2017 police received multiple reports of indecency of a child and as a result, police were able to obtain two warrants. 

On Wednesday, Feb. 21 detectives located and arrested 42-year-old Mario Reyes Junior of Temple and transported him to the Killeen City Jail. 

Reyes is being charged with child by sexual contact and for aggravated sexual assault of a child. 

Reyes bond was set at $250,000 for each charge. 

