42-year-old man arrested for indecency with a child

The Killeen Police Department said they arrested a man Wednesday for indecency with a child.

On Dec. 2017 police received multiple reports of indecency of a child and as a result, police were able to obtain two warrants.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21 detectives located and arrested 42-year-old Mario Reyes Junior of Temple and transported him to the Killeen City Jail.

Reyes is being charged with child by sexual contact and for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Reyes bond was set at $250,000 for each charge.

