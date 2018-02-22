Killeen ISD: Rumors about threat at schools causing 'severe disruptions' in classrooms

The Killeen Independent School District said that the rumors about threats at school today are false. The district said that high school principals have sent out phone calls and left messages to inform parents that nothing is going on at the school.

"Our students are absolutely safe at school today. There are false rumors being spread by people on social media saying that a threat had been made by someone to the campus. This report is absolutely false," the district said in an email. "This rumor apparently began from a school in Ohio this morning and made its way to our students. Again, this rumor is false. The threat did not involve our school."

The district said these rumors are scaring families and students, causing severe disruptions in their learning environment.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.