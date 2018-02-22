Man arrested for solicitation of a minor - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested for solicitation of a minor

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Woodway Public Safety Department) (Source: Woodway Public Safety Department)
WOODWAY, TX (KXXV) -

The Woodway Public Safety Department said they arrested a man Thursday for solicitation of a 16-year-old. 

Police arrested 43-year-old Kevin James Dudik of West. 

Police said Dudik initiated a conversation on a social media account to whom he believed belonged to a 16-year-old girl. 

An undercover officer was pretending to be the minor. 

Dudik was made aware of the "girl's" age and had knowledge it could get him trouble. 

Dudik exchanged several sexually explicit messages and requested pictures of the minor before asking to meet at a location in Woodway. 

Officers stopped Dudik when he arrived at the location and was arrested without incident. 

Dudik faces charges of possession of marijuana under two ounces and driving with an invalid license. 

Dudik also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failure to pay child support.

