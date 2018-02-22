Family pet dies in house fire caused by space heater - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Family pet dies in house fire caused by space heater

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
The fire broke out on Thursday (Source: KXXV) The fire broke out on Thursday (Source: KXXV)
COPPERAS COVE, TX (KXXV) -

A family of four has been displaces and a pet dog has died in a house fire in Copperas Cove, the fire department said. 

Another dog is being treated at the vet but is doing well. 

The fire happened in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive on around 12:22 p.m. Thursday. Fire officials said it was caused by a space heater.

Fire and smoke were primarily in the garage. Smoke was the main cause of damage. 

The homeowner was not at home when the fire broke out and arrived at the scene just before 1 p.m.

