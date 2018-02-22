Temple ISD: No threat has been made from students - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple ISD: No threat has been made from students

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Temple Independent School District officials said no threat has been made from a student on Thursday. 

TISD officials said there has only been talk of a threat, but no threat has been made at all. 

Temple police have also confirmed they have not received any information about a threat at the schools.

School will continue as normal on Feb. 22. 

