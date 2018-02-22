Temple fourth grader uses passion project to help homeless commu - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple fourth grader uses passion project to help homeless community

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Dontez Brown is in fourth grade at Raye-Allen Elementary School in Temple and he's got a passion for helping those in need.

"At the first of the year, they were given a passion project and we discussed different things that he might be passionate about and this was the one that he almost immediately came upon," Brown's teacher, Susie Contreras said.

So Brown made it his mission to make that happen, one blanket at a time.

"This was the only thing I thought of," Brown said. "The homeless are just the people without a home and I think they should be treated like everyone else."

In one month Brown, with the help of the community, collected 50 blankets to donate to Churches Touching Lives for Christ, an organization dedicated to help those in need.

"He wants to make sure that everybody has a piece of home, whether they actually have a home or not and he felt like the blankets and things like that would give them that comfort," Contreras said.

So one bag at a time, Brown dropped the blankets off at CTLC and though he expected nothing in return, the Executive Director Jim Hornsby gave him these kind words:

"Thank you very much. I am very proud of you son," Hornsby said.

Brown will continue collecting donations for his project through April.

"This month we're doing the hygiene products and next month we are doing the easy-open foods," Brown said.

And if you'd like to donate you can take them up to the school or contact his teacher at Susie.Contreras@tisd.org

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:34 AM EST2018-02-22 07:34:20 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:08 AM EST2018-02-22 14:08:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.

    More >>

    Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.

    More >>

  • Nowitzki 'disgusted' by report of hostile workplace for Mavs

    Nowitzki 'disgusted' by report of hostile workplace for Mavs

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:13 AM EST2018-02-21 07:13:50 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:08 AM EST2018-02-22 14:08:29 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

    More >>

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

    More >>

  • Wise goes for it, and comes out with another Olympic gold

    Wise goes for it, and comes out with another Olympic gold

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:26 PM EST2018-02-22 04:26:51 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:08 AM EST2018-02-22 14:08:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). David Wise, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). David Wise, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.

    More >>

    It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly