Highlanders move back into top 25

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is No. 24 in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings.

Indian Hills (Iowa) remained in the top spot this week, followed by Florida SouthWestern State in second and Odessa (Texas), a Region V opponent of McLennan, in third. Vincennes (Indiana) and Northwest Florida State round out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Other Texas squads in the poll are Trinity Valley in sixth and Tyler at 14th.

The Highlanders have an overall record of 23-4 and are 6-3 in North Texas Junior College Athletics Conference play. McLennan hosts its final home games of the season tonight against Collin. Women’s action tips off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.

