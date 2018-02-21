A&M WBB travels to Arkansas

The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s basketball team wraps up its road conference schedule on Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m. as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks inside Bud Walton Arena.

The game is broadcast on exclusively on SEC Network + with Benjamin Kelly and Manny Watkins on the call, and Haley Maxwell on the sideline. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices. Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller have the radio call on the Texas A&M Sports Network, available in Bryan-College Station on the Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM and on the web at 12thMan.com

Texas A&M (20-8, 9-5 SEC) dropped its last contest to No. 2 and undefeated Mississippi State on Sunday in its first game of a two-game road stretch. Chennedy Carter was named SEC Freshman of the Week for a program record third time on Monday after scoring 28 and 31 points in last week’s contests. The Mansfield, Texas native leads Division I freshman with 21.6 points per game this season. Additionally, junior Anriel Howard is averaging double figures in both scoring (11.8) and rebounds (11.9) and has posted double-doubles in each of the last three games.

Arkansas (12-15, 3-11 SEC) is in the midst of a four-game skid most recently falling 62-57 to LSU on Sunday. The Razorbacks are led by junior guard Malica Monk who is averaging 16.0 points per game and has contributed 99 assists. The Hogs lead the all-time series between the two schools 21-8, but the Aggies have won six out of the last seven.

After Arkansas, the Aggies wrap up the regular season with a 3 p.m. contest inside Reed Arena against No. 13 Missouri, broadcast on SEC Network.