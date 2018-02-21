Weather postpones UMHB softball series - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Weather postpones UMHB softball series

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team’s weekend series originally scheduled for February 23rd-24th at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene has been postponed. The series has been rescheduled for March 20th-21st in Abilene. The Cru will play the Cowgirls in a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 20th beginning at 1 p.m. with a noon single game on Wednesday, March 21st.

UMHB’s next contest is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27th. The Cru will host Trinity University in a 4 p.m. doubleheader at Dee Dillon Field in Belton.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Gasser outduels Anderson for gold in women's Big Air

    Gasser outduels Anderson for gold in women's Big Air

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 9:34 PM EST2018-02-22 02:34:18 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-02-22 03:51:21 GMT

    Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson in a thrilling final to earn gold in the Olympic debut of women's Big Air snowboarding.

    More >>

    Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson in a thrilling final to earn gold in the Olympic debut of women's Big Air snowboarding.

    More >>

  • Baylor baseball preps for road test at UCLA

    Baylor baseball preps for road test at UCLA

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-02-22 03:07:49 GMT

    Baylor baseball travels to Los Angeles this weekend for a three-game series at No. 11 UCLA. Games are set for 8 p.m. CT Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

    More >>

    Baylor baseball travels to Los Angeles this weekend for a three-game series at No. 11 UCLA. Games are set for 8 p.m. CT Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

    More >>

  • Baylor A&T sweeps weekly awards

    Baylor A&T sweeps weekly awards

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:06 PM EST2018-02-22 03:06:48 GMT

    Baylor acrobatics & tumbling junior base/back base Ceara Gray, junior top/base Kaylee Adams and freshman base/back base Morgan Celum were named National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Player, Specialist and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the organization announced Wednesday.

    More >>

    Baylor acrobatics & tumbling junior base/back base Ceara Gray, junior top/base Kaylee Adams and freshman base/back base Morgan Celum were named National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Player, Specialist and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the organization announced Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly