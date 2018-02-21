Weather postpones UMHB softball series

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team’s weekend series originally scheduled for February 23rd-24th at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene has been postponed. The series has been rescheduled for March 20th-21st in Abilene. The Cru will play the Cowgirls in a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 20th beginning at 1 p.m. with a noon single game on Wednesday, March 21st.

UMHB’s next contest is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27th. The Cru will host Trinity University in a 4 p.m. doubleheader at Dee Dillon Field in Belton.