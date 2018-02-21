Aggie golf adds director of operations

Texas A&M’s golf programs announced the hiring of Mary Michael Maggio ’13 as Director of Operations, where she will assist in every aspect of the Aggie men’s and women’s golf programs. Maggio, who played golf at A&M from 2011-13, was the Big 12 Individual Champion in 2012.

“I am excited to be back at Texas A&M, a place that is special on many levels,” said Maggio. “I look forward to this role and helping Texas A&M continue to be one of the top programs in the country.”

Maggio comes to Texas A&M from Florida State, where she was an assistant coach for both the Seminole men’s and women’s golf teams. She helped the Seminole men and women post two top 20 finishes at the NCAA Championships apiece in her two full seasons in Tallahassee.

“We could not be more excited to add Mary Michael to our staff,” said men’s golf coach JT Higgins. “Her background as a coach and player make her ideal for this position, while her work ethic and positive attitude make her a great role model for our players. She is an Aggie through and through, which makes her the perfect person for the job.”

“We are so excited to have Mary Michael back in Aggieland,” said women’s golf head coach Trelle McCombs. “She will make such a huge impact quickly in both of our programs. She has the experience not only from playing at the highest level collegiately, but also with her coaching experience on both the men’s and women’s side.”

During her time at Florida State, she helped the women’s program ascend to the No. 1 overall ranking in the 2016-17 season. She coached two All-Americans on both the men’s and women’s side, and had her players garner a total of 10 All-ACC selections between the two programs.

Maggio spent one year as an assistant women’s golf coach at Baylor (2014-15), helping the Bears to a second-place finish at the 2015 NCAA Championships, where they came within a hole of winning the national title. Baylor won three tournaments, including the Big 12 Championship, and she coached two All-Americans, Hayley Davis and Dylan Kim.

She helped launch Houston’s women’s golf program in 2013-14, starting as a volunteer assistant before being promoted to a full-time assistant in February. The Cougars had only three players in its inaugural season, but produced an All-American Athletic Conference performer in Raegan Bremer and saw the trio of golfers record 13 top 25 finishes in 26 combined events.

Maggio posted a 74.86 stroke average over two seasons in Aggieland, earning All-Big 12 honors her junior year. She won two tournaments at A&M, taking home top honors at the 2012 Liz Murphey Fall Preview in addition to the 2012 Big 12 Championship. She earned Big 12 Golfer of the Month honors in April of 2012, and was an SEC Academic Honor Roll selection in 2012-13. She transferred to A&M from LSU, where she played the first two seasons of her collegiate career.

Maggio enjoyed a stellar junior career before beginning her collegiate playing career. She earned All-American honors by the American Junior Golf Association and was ranked No. 9 nationally in the AJGA in 2009. Maggio was a two-time Arkansas state champion (2006 and 2007) and earned All-State honors in each of her four seasons on the Conway High School varsity golf team. In 42 high school matches, she was a medalist 37 times and was the runner-up in the other five events.

Maggio earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Communications and Journalism from Texas A&M in 2013.