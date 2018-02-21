Are 'avocado proposals' the new trend?

Guacamole lovers you're in luck! There is now a way to propose to your fellow avocado enthusiast and one true love.
Apparently, the new proposal trend is to pop the question to your soon-to-be significant other by using a ring stuck in the middle of an avocado.
The internet has a lot of feelings about this:
Is there anything more devastating in this world than the avocado proposal pic.twitter.com/7Si5NWBALX— Pandora Sykes (@PINsykes) February 21, 2018
Lmaooo I don’t want to get married but IF I did I’d want the proposal to be really out there so an avocado would maybe be good. Or something dinosaur-based— Erica ?????? (@meowburger) February 21, 2018
Just say NO! to the Avocado AND the Proposal!! pic.twitter.com/3VCJYKwPuH— James (@1Carp777) February 21, 2018
Needs to stop...until I get my avocado proposal! ????— CC (@avocadochu) February 21, 2018
I would very much like my proposal to be with an avocado pic.twitter.com/bRIQJMnFgP— Angela Bradway (@imangelabradway) February 20, 2018
If your avocado proposal is rejected, would that make it...avocado toast?— Brian (@sportsmatters) February 20, 2018
What a Hass-le.
And if you wondering where to find the perfect avocado for the occasion, we hear that H-E-B has one of the finest selections.
Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...More >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
Two people have been arrested for kidnapping after police say they held a woman hostage until the victim's sister gave them money.More >>
Two people have been arrested for kidnapping after police say they held a woman hostage until the victim's sister gave them money.More >>
The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.More >>
The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.More >>
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.More >>
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.More >>