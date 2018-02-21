Are 'avocado proposals' the new trend? - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Are 'avocado proposals' the new trend?

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Guacamole lovers you're in luck! There is now a way to propose to your fellow avocado enthusiast and one true love. 

Apparently, the new proposal trend is to pop the question to your soon-to-be significant other by using a ring stuck in the middle of an avocado.

The internet has a lot of feelings about this: 

And if you wondering where to find the perfect avocado for the occasion, we hear that H-E-B has one of the finest selections.

