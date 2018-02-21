Are 'avocado proposals' the new trend?

Guacamole lovers you're in luck! There is now a way to propose to your fellow avocado enthusiast and one true love.

Apparently, the new proposal trend is to pop the question to your soon-to-be significant other by using a ring stuck in the middle of an avocado.

A post shared by Kim Tyler (@kimtylerphotography) on Sep 12, 2016 at 6:15pm PDT

A post shared by Taylor Selby (@taylorselbyyoga) on Oct 21, 2016 at 8:33am PDT

The internet has a lot of feelings about this:

Is there anything more devastating in this world than the avocado proposal pic.twitter.com/7Si5NWBALX — Pandora Sykes (@PINsykes) February 21, 2018

Lmaooo I don’t want to get married but IF I did I’d want the proposal to be really out there so an avocado would maybe be good. Or something dinosaur-based — Erica ?????? (@meowburger) February 21, 2018

Just say NO! to the Avocado AND the Proposal!! pic.twitter.com/3VCJYKwPuH — James (@1Carp777) February 21, 2018

Needs to stop...until I get my avocado proposal! ???? — CC (@avocadochu) February 21, 2018

I would very much like my proposal to be with an avocado pic.twitter.com/bRIQJMnFgP — Angela Bradway (@imangelabradway) February 20, 2018

If your avocado proposal is rejected, would that make it...avocado toast?



What a Hass-le. — Brian (@sportsmatters) February 20, 2018

