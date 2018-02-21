Mountaineers derail Bears win streak

Abdul Ado scored 19 points and Mississippi State stunned Texas A&M 93-81 on Tuesday night. The Aggies, ranked 21st last week, dropped out of the rankings this week following consecutive road losses at Missouri and Arkansas.More >>
Jevon Carter and Esa Ahmad both scored 15 points as No. 21 West Virginia beat Baylor 71-60 on Tuesday night, ending the Bears' five-game winning streak that had been the longest in the Big 12 Conference.More >>
The Highlanders and Hawks will play at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, followed by a noon doubleheader Monday, Feb. 27. All three games will be played at Abilene Christian University.
McLennan softball’s doubleheader with San Jacinto scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Bosque River Ballpark has been cancelled.More >>
Texas A&M softball’s Tori Vidales was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I National Player of the Week, the NFCA announced Tuesday.More >>
Baylor softball jumped to No. 8 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top 25 Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday by the organization.More >>
