Central Texas woman accuses Killeen Police Officer of using excessive force on social media

A local police department and its employee association are responding to a woman's claims that officers used excessive force while arresting her.

The woman didn't make a complaint to police, but she did write a post about it to social media.

Tineshia Burson's Facebook post is sparking conversation after she claimed a Killeen police officer used excessive force to pull her from her car over the weekend before she was arrested.

"Especially in today's society, the words "excessive force" is very, very sensitive words... especially when it comes to policing," Bobby Castillo, the president of the Killeen Police Employee Association, said.

In the post, Burson says she was originally stopped for a broken headlight. Then she said police reached through her window, unlocked her car, and pulled her from her vehicle - leaving her with bruised arms.

The Killeen Police Employee Association said they're speaking out about the post after a similar incident took place in Harker Heights at the beginning of the year.

"When Harker Heights did their press release, the community was able to see that the allegations of the brutality were false. But yet, the harm was already done, you know, the toothpaste was already squeezed out of the tube," Castillo added.

Burson was taken into custody and said police later told her it was because her car smelled like marijuana.

KPEA encourages people to file proper complaints rather than take to social media.

"There is a complaint process. If anybody feels like they are violated or feel that excessive force was used, there's a complaint process to go through... and from there a very thorough report or investigation would be conducted," Castillo said.

The Killeen Police Department issued a statement regarding the arrest Tuesday afternoon:

The Killeen Police Department is aware of the social media post in reference to the force used during an arrest made by a Killeen officer this past weekend. The department is committed to investigating complaints. A citizen can file a complaint by contacting an on-duty supervisor or KPD Internal Affairs (KPDIA@killeentexas.gov). The process is also explained on our website, www.KilleenPD.com under Internal Affairs. Once a complaint is filed, an internal investigation is initiated on the information and evidence. The complaint process is designed to deal with each case factually and fairly. Citizens who file complaints are treated respectfully, and their accusations are taken seriously. Properly filed complaints are investigated thoroughly, and all findings are based on impartial evidence gained during the investigation. To date, a formal complaint has not been filed by the person involved in this incident. The Killeen Police Employee Association is a separate entity from the police department. KPEA is very involved in the community and has its own social media presence; however, the association does not speak on behalf of the police administration.

