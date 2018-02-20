Aggie softball earns national POTW award - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggie softball earns national POTW award

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M softball’s Tori Vidales was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I National Player of the Week, the NFCA announced Tuesday.

The senior dominated at the plate, hitting .533 (8-for-15) with four home runs, 12 RBI, five runs scored, two walks and a stolen base.

The La Porte, Texas, native began the week with a 2-for-2 performance with two RBI and a walk against SFA, before going 5-for-7 on Friday against Butler and Tulsa with two grand slams, a solo homer and nine RBI.

On Saturday, Vidales recorded her second walk-off hit of the season, with a solo home run to left against Iowa.

Vidales, who was also named the SEC Player of the Week, becomes the third Aggie to be named NFCA Player of the Week, joining Megan Gibson (4/13/2008) and Holly Ridley (3/3/2009).

Vidales and the Aggies return to action Thursday against Notre Dame and Nebraska at 5 p.m. CT and 7:30 p.m. CT, respectively, as they compete in the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, Calif.

