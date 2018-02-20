Foundation receives $1 million donation for museum project

The National Mounted Warfare Foundation has received a $1 million donation to fund a museum project.

The organization announced Tuesday that it received the donation from a local family to fund the construction of the of the National Mounted Warrior Museum. The donation has brought the project to 80 percent of its funding goal.

The family who donated the money is remaining anonymous.

The museum will tell the stories of the soldiers, families and units that served over the years on Fort Hood.

"We are very grateful for this gift and the dedication of these donors to the Museum project. It demonstrates their long-standing support for our soldiers, their families, and the Central Texas community at large. We are confident their leadership and commitment will help us attract other supporters and donors to put our Capital Campaign over the top," said Lt. General Paul Funk, the president and CEO of the National Mounted Warfare Foundation.

The museum is expected to break ground by the end of 2018.

