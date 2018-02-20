Threat made at Belton ISD was by 14-year-old girl

North Belton Middle School in Temple will be increasing security on Tuesday after an active shooter threat was posted to social media.

Elizabeth Cox with Belton ISD said only 60 percent of students attended school. Attendance averages about 95 percent normally.

Temple Police say they don't believe the threat is credible, but extra resource officers will be at the middle school as a precaution. Police began investigating the nonspecific threat within Belton ISD over the weekend.

Temple police said Wednesday that a 14-year-old female was behind the threat. A felony criminal case surrounding her actions has been forwarded to the County Attorney's Office.

The teen told police that she made the post as a joke.

North Belton Middle School Principal Joe Brown says the school is working with Temple Police as they investigate, and that student safety is their highest priority.

Belton Superintendent Dr. Susan Kinacannon released the following statement in response:

“On February 21, 2018, the Temple Police Department notified Belton ISD that they have identified a student believed to be responsible for the social media threat against North Belton Middle School. The safety and security of Belton ISD students is our highest priority and we take all threats seriously. As such, the District will aggressively pursue disciplinary actions through both the Belton ISD Student Code of Conduct and law enforcement agencies against any person responsible for making threats to a campus, students, or staff. We appreciate the support and assistance received from the Temple Police Department. We acknowledge the cooperation shown by students and staff this week. Parents are asked to talk with their students about the seriousness of making any threat against a campus, student, or staff member in any communication form or format. Additional Temple Police presence will remain at North Belton Middle School for the next few days.”

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.