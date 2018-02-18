Report: DPS trooper wounded in shootout - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Report: DPS trooper wounded in shootout

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KXXV) -

A Department of Public Safety trooper was wounded after a shootout with a suspect, according to News 4 San Antonio.

The news station reported the incident happened in San Antonio on I-10 East near Graytown Road at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. 

News 4 said the suspect was also wounded in the shootout, receiving a gunshot wound to the stomach. The trooper was shot in the arm and was still talking at the scene before being taken to the hospital. 

No other details were released. 

