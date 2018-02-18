Police: Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg during altercation

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg during an altercation.

The incident happened south of Crider Lane on Old Georgetown Road at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the Lampasas Police Department.

Lee Anthony Garcia, 27, was found in the area with a gunshot wound. Garcia said he had a brief altercation with the suspect, Conrad Magana Jr., 19. Garcia was taken to Metroplex with a non-life threatening injury.

Magana was taken to the Lampasas County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are investigating.

