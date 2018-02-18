Police: Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg during alt - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg during altercation

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
LAMPASAS, TX (KXXV) -

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg during an altercation. 

The incident happened south of Crider Lane on Old Georgetown Road at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the Lampasas Police Department. 

Lee Anthony Garcia, 27, was found in the area with a gunshot wound. Garcia said he had a brief altercation with the suspect, Conrad Magana Jr., 19. Garcia was taken to Metroplex with a non-life threatening injury. 

Magana was taken to the Lampasas County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Police are investigating. 

