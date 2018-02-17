Viral: Australian church sign sparks discussion on social media about school shooting

A church sign from an Australia has sparked discussion about the recent high school shooting.

The church posted on their Facebook page an image of the sign, which read "When will they love their kids more than their guns."

The church captioned the image with a message of condolences to the victims and family of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland. 17 students and staffed were shot by suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz.

"#America is a society destroying itself from within an empire in decline," read the post.

It has received over 28,000 shares and almost 8,000 reactions.

