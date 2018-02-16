Man remains in jail after being shot by police when trying to st - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man remains in jail after being shot by police when trying to steal ambulance vehicle

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A man remains in jail after he was shot by police for trying to flee and crashing an ambulance vehicle last Friday night. 

It happened on the 2600 block of Cross Timber Drive. Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 6:23 p.m. for a call of a man yelling in a front yard. 

The arrest affidavit states that the police officer saw a co-worker pointing a gun at a man, and went to assist the other officer. The officer saw the that the suspect identified as Bryan Kenneth Downey had his right hand out by his side, so he went to place him in handcuffs. 

The officer saw that Downey had two gunshot wounds on his thigh and was bleeding heavily. The officer spoke to a paramedic who told officers they had arrived at the residence after his wife called saying Downy had been yelling and screaming. 

The paramedic told officers that Downey had gotten into the ambulance car and sped off and that is when the ambulance vehicle hit a parked car. 

The officer ordered Downey to get out of the car and get on the ground but Downey continued to charge on the officer until the officer discharged the weapon. 

The officer said that no one gave Downey permission to drive the ambulance vehicle. 

Downey was taken to Baylor Scott & White to be treated. 

On Feb. 21, Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Roberts said Downey was released from the hospital and is in the Bell County Jail for theft of an ambulance. 

The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Rangers responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing, being led by the Rangers.

Per protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave. 

No other details were released. 

