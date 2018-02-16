Baylor A&T continues road swing - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor A&T continues road swing

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team has kicked off their 2018 campaign with two victories, and looks to keep things rolling Sunday morning against the fourth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats at 10:30 a.m. CT.
 

The Bears (2-0) started the 2018 season with a victory on Feb. 4 over the Alderson Broaddus Battlers, 267.435-251.360. They followed that victory with a road win over Concordia (Wisconsin), 276.940-230.845.

The Bobcats will be competing in their first meet of the season. Last year’s squad advanced to the NCATA semifinal and fell just shy of a national championship appearance.

  • SportsMore>>

  • A&M softball powers past Butler, Tulsa

    A&M softball powers past Butler, Tulsa

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:41 PM EST2018-02-17 03:41:13 GMT

    The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team swept day one of the Texas A&M Invitational Friday, defeating Butler, 10-1, in 5 innings, and Tulsa, 7-0, behind an impressive offensive performance by Tori Vidales at the Aggie Softball Complex.

    More >>

    The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team swept day one of the Texas A&M Invitational Friday, defeating Butler, 10-1, in 5 innings, and Tulsa, 7-0, behind an impressive offensive performance by Tori Vidales at the Aggie Softball Complex.

    More >>

  • Aggie women's tennis travels to Metroplex for double header

    Aggie women's tennis travels to Metroplex for double header

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-17 03:39:44 GMT

    The Texas A&M women’s tennis team aims to get back into the win column during its two-match road swing to the Metroplex this weekend.

    More >>

    The Texas A&M women’s tennis team aims to get back into the win column during its two-match road swing to the Metroplex this weekend.

    More >>

  • BU women's tennis continues home stand

    BU women's tennis continues home stand

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:38 PM EST2018-02-17 03:38:35 GMT

    Baylor women’s tennis (2-4) continues its home swing with a pair of weekend matchups against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. (CT) and No. 17 Miami on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

    More >>

    Baylor women’s tennis (2-4) continues its home swing with a pair of weekend matchups against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. (CT) and No. 17 Miami on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly