Baylor A&T continues road swing

The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team has kicked off their 2018 campaign with two victories, and looks to keep things rolling Sunday morning against the fourth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats at 10:30 a.m. CT.



The Bears (2-0) started the 2018 season with a victory on Feb. 4 over the Alderson Broaddus Battlers, 267.435-251.360. They followed that victory with a road win over Concordia (Wisconsin), 276.940-230.845.

The Bobcats will be competing in their first meet of the season. Last year’s squad advanced to the NCATA semifinal and fell just shy of a national championship appearance.