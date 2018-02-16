Aggie tennis sweeps Florida at ITA Indoor

The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s tennis team swept No. 11 Florida in the first round of the ITA National Indoor Team Championships Friday afternoon in Seattle, Wash. The Maroon & White topped the Gators, 4-0, at the Seattle Tennis Club, advancing to take on No. 3 North Carolina in Saturday’s second round.

Freshman Patrick Kypson clinched the win for the Aggies on the top court. Currently ranked No. 84 in singles, the right hander secured the first top-10 win of his collegiate career. The Raleigh, N.C. native, bested No. 9 Alfredo Perez 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to send the Aggies through to the second round.

No. 52 Arthur Rinderknech joined Kypson in the win column over a top-10 opponent. Rinderknech ousted No. 7 Johannes Ingildsen 7-6(4), 6-4 on court two to push the A&M advantage to 3-0. No. 67 Jordi Arconada picked up the first singles point of the day for the Maroon & White, he defeated No. 43 Duarte Vale 6-2, 6-1 to secure a 2-0 lead.

Rinderknech and Kypson clinched the doubles point with an impressive 7-5 win over No. 5 McClain Kessler and Vale on the top doubles court. Valentin Vacherot and Barnaby Smith topped Ingildsen and Chase Perez-Blanco, 6-2, on doubles court three. No. 6 Juan Carlos Aguilar and Arconada were tripped up by Perez and Oliver Crawford, 6-4, on court two.

No. 3 North Carolina advanced to Saturday’s second round with a 4-0 win over No. 22 Notre Dame. The Aggies and Tar Heels will face off at 5:30 p.m. (CT) at the Seattle Tennis Club.