Cru softball forces extras, falls to LeTorneau

BELTON, Texas - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's softball team came back from a seven-run deficit to take LeTourneau University to extra innings, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The YellowJackets eventually took a 14-12 win in the 10th. UMHB fell to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in American Southwest Conference action while the YellowJackets moved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.







LeTourneau took a five-run lead in the top of the second inning to gain advantage on the Cru. Hanna Bonner opened scoring, finding home off an error before McKenzie Warren slammed an RBI single to score Jaci Gilbert. Katelyn Trombley struck next, hitting a three-RBI home run over the center field wall to put the YellowJackets up by five. Linsey Tomlinson put UMHB on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning, slamming a triple to right field then scoring off a passed ball. The Yellow Jackets added three more run in the top of the third inning before Makenzi Dawson scored on an RBI from Kasi Cummings in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to six runs. LeTourneau added one more run when Ashlin Roach hit a home run in the top of the sixth inning to give the YellowJackets a seven-run advantage.







UMHB came storming back in the bottom of the seventh, scoring seven runs to tie the game at nine at the end of regulation. Devon Walter opened scoring, slamming an RBI double to score Dawson. Kasi Cummings singled to right field, scoring Emily Bounds before Walter scored on an error. Kourtney Cummings was next, hitting a home run over the left centerfield wall, scoring Kasi Cummings on the play and cutting the YellowJackets lead to just two. Dusti Douglas followed with a home run to left field, bringing UMHB within one. Ashley Estrada tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, scoring off an RBI double from Emily Bounds. Amber Fillbrandt gave LeTourneau the lead in the top of the ninth, scoring off an RBI from Kelsi Coleman. Makenzi Dawson hit the equalizer in the bottom of that inning, scoring Ashley Estrada off an RBI triple.







LeTourneau added four runs in the top of the fourth inning to lead 14-10. Douglas responded with a two-RBI double, scoring Devon Walter and Linsey Tomlinson for the Cru's final two runs, giving the YellowJackets a 14-12 win. Emily Bounds led the Cru with four hits while Kourtney Cummings added three. Four Crusaders led with two runs while Douglas had a team-high three RBI. CeCe Darilek took the loss for UMHB, pitching 7.2 innings with 10 hits, six runs and three earned runs allowed. Ashley Burdine earned the win for LeTourneau, pitching four innings with six hits, five runs and three earned runs allowed.







UMHB returns to action on Tuesday, February 20th hosting Trinity University in a 4 p.m. doubleheader at Dee Dillon Field in Belton.