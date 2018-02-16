MCC golf tops Bushnell Golfweek rankings

The McLennan Highlanders golf team will begin their spring season at The Claud Jacobs Invitational in Victoria as the top-rated team in the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll. McLennan received 59 points in the poll, five points ahead of Indian Hills (Iowa) in second with 54. Midland (Texas) is in third with 49 points, followed by Iowa Western in fourth with 40 and Eastern Florida State in fifth with 32.

McLennan, Midland, and Western Texas (sixth) along with New Mexico and Odessa (tied for eighth) all compete in NJCAA Region V.