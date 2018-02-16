Bell County Commissioners Court approves lease to house sex-trafficking victims

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
President Donald Trump is seizing on what was absent in special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment as proof that his campaign didn't collude with Russians.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
Japanese sensation Yuzuru Hanyu is aiming to become the first men's figure skater to defend his Olympic title since Dick Button in 1952 in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena.More >>
