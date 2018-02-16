Bell County Commissioners Court approves lease to house sex-trafficking victims

A Texas nonprofit organization is trying to get a grant from the state so it can have a facility for children who are victims of sex trafficking.

"The Central Texas area has a large population and a growing population and a transit population, if you will, and so there are quite a few issues in Bell County and the surrounding areas pertaining to these types of kids," John Fisher, Bell County Commissioner for Precinct 4, said.

So, when the opportunity to house a BCFS Health and Human Services Children's Sheltering Program came to the Bell County Commissioners Court, they immediately took action.

"It's a great opportunity for us to be a landlord to an organization that will, in turn, help our community. So, I think when you analyze it, it's a win-win for everybody," Commissioner Fisher added.

The Commissioners Court has agreed to lease a 4,000 square foot facility, so the nonprofit, aimed at helping victims of sex trafficking, can have a safe space to do just that for a maximum of 12 kids.

"What Henry Garza, our D.A. says is, if you have an instance like this the police are going to arrest the perpetrators. They're gonna be taken somewhere. You're then left with the victims. What happens to them?" Jon Burrows, the Bell County Judge, said.

BCFS will apply for a grant through the State of Texas early next week.

"The grant will pay for the space. It's not a space that will be paid by the taxpayers. We are leasing the space to them, to the grant, and why not if we have the space and we have the need and we have the ability to do it?" Commissioner Fisher said.

The location of the facility is not being released in hopes of protecting the kids who will stay there.

