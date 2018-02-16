Aggie gold in 2nd after Hawaii opening round

The Texas A&M men’s golf team sits in second place following Thursday’s opening round of the John Burns Intercollegiate at Wailua Golf Course.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's softball swept a conference-opening doubleheader with LeTourneau University, earning 4-3 and 9-4 wins over the YellowJackets.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's basketball team erased an early double-digit deficit and then held on in the final seconds as the Cru knocked off Sul Ross State 79-78 Thursday night in Alpine.More >>
Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, Anriel Howard had a double-double and No. 17 Texas A&M rallied to defeat Florida 85-80 on Thursday night.More >>
The No. 6 McLennan Highlanders got another doubleheader sweep this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark, this time over the Navarro Bulldogs.More >>
