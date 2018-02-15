UMHB baseball splits doubleheader with Schreiner

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team used a five-run fifth inning to take control of game two on the way to a 12-7 victory to salvage a doubleheader split with Schreiner University Thursday in Belton. The Mountaineers won game one 6-5. The Cru is now 1-2 on the season while Schreiner moves to 3-7 on the year.







UMHB erased a one-run deficit with that five-run explosion and never looked back on the way to a 12-7 game two victory. Braden Letney's RBI single gave the Cru a 1-0 lead and Mitch Patterson scored on a wild pitch in the second to make it 2-1 after Schreiner tied the game in the top of that frame. The Mountaineers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third before Caleb Davis scored on a wild pitch and Riley Davis singled home a run to put UMHB up 4-3. Schreiner retook the lead in the top of the fifth before the Cru put up its five runs. Dawson Shibley singled home the first run, Patterson scored on an error, Dakota Best added a two-run single and Best scored on a wild pitch to give UMHB a 9-5 lead. Max Conway's two-run homer in the top of the seventh pushed the lead to 11-5 and Cameron Wachsmann scored on Patterson's single for a 12-5 Cru advantage. Schreiner scored two in the top of the ninth inning, but could not get any closer. Patterson had three of UMHB's 16 hits and four other players added two hits apiece. Connor Heussner earned the win to go to 1-0 on the season.







UMHB rallied from an early deficit but could not overcome Schreiner's late comeback in a 6-5 loss to the Mountaineers in game one. Schreiner put together three hits and a walk to grab a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. UMHB cut it to 3-2 on Mitch Patterson's two-run single in the bottom of that frame. Riley Davis hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the fourth to give the Cru a 4-3 lead and Garrett Gonzales stretched it to 5-3 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Sam Pistrui's three-run, two-out double in the top of the sixth put Schreiner up 6-5 and UMHB was unable to push across another run. Davis and Dakota Best had three hits apiece as the Cru finished with 15 hits. Jeb Zolman took the loss to drop to 0-1 on the year.







The two teams will close out the series with a 1:00 PM single game on Friday at Red Murff Field. The Cru will continue its home stand with a 6:00 PM non-conference game against Southwestern University on Tuesday.