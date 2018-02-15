A&M softball hosts Aggie invitational

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M softball team welcomes Butler, Iowa and Tulsa to the Aggie Softball Complex for the Texas A&M Invitational beginning Friday.

The tournament begins at 10 a.m. with Iowa and Tulsa, while Texas A&M opens against Butler at 3 p.m.

Every Aggie game this weekend can be seen on SEC Network + with the radio broadcast duo of Louie Belina (play-by-play) and Chris Southard (color) on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

The action can also be heard on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.

The Aggies are off to a 5-0 start and are led offensively by Tori Vidales, who is batting .563 with 11 RBI and a .813 slugging percentage. Ashley Walters is hitting .455 with four walks for a team-leading .625 on-base percentage.

In the circle, Trinity Harrington is coming off a one-hit shutout against SFA Wednesday night, which moved her to 2-0 on the year. Samantha Show is also 2-0 on the season, while Payton McBride holds a 1-0 record with a save.

Butler is coming off a 1-4 opening weekend at the Friends of Jaclyn Invitational in Orlando, Fla. The Bulldogs defeated North Florida, 2-0, in the fourth game of the season.

Iowa enters the tournament with a 1-3 record, defeating Illinois-Chicago, 3-0, in the season opener at the Mardi Gras Tournament in Lafayette, La.

Tulsa, who opened the season at No. 20 in the NFCA Coaches Poll, is 2-2 with wins over Virginia and Houston Baptist.

Due to the baseball games this weekend against Rhode Island, fans will be required to pay $5 to park in the Reed Arena parking lots.