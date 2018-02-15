A&M softball hosts Aggie invitational

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M softball team welcomes Butler, Iowa and Tulsa to the Aggie Softball Complex for the Texas A&M Invitational beginning Friday.More >>
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M softball team welcomes Butler, Iowa and Tulsa to the Aggie Softball Complex for the Texas A&M Invitational beginning Friday.More >>
Feet to the fire, that's what Baylor's baseball team is doing this season opening against Purdue.More >>
Feet to the fire, that's what Baylor's baseball team is doing this season opening against Purdue.More >>
"I think it's always awesome to play early on in the season and play some ranked opponents," said Baylor softball junior Caitlin Charlton. Well, she and the Lady Bears will get their wish this weekend in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.More >>
"I think it's always awesome to play early on in the season and play some ranked opponents," said Baylor softball junior Caitlin Charlton. Well, she and the Lady Bears will get their wish this weekend in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.More >>
The No. 11 Texas A&M Baseball team opens the 2018 season Friday, hosting the Rhode Island Rams in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.More >>
The No. 11 Texas A&M Baseball team opens the 2018 season Friday, hosting the Rhode Island Rams in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.More >>
Texas A&M sophomores Hunter Coleman and Braden Shewmake were named to the preseason watch list for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation announced this week.More >>
Texas A&M sophomores Hunter Coleman and Braden Shewmake were named to the preseason watch list for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation announced this week.More >>