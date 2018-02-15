Baylor Softball heads to Magnolia State for four game stand

"I think it's always awesome to play early on in the season and play some ranked opponents," said Baylor softball junior Caitlin Charlton.

Well, she and the Lady Bears will get their wish this weekend in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Baylor will play four games over three days, two of which will be against ranked opponents.

"We're looking to win all our games there," said sophomore Goose McGlaun, "We'll just go out strong, hopefully have a strong showing, and hopefully come out undefeated after this weekend."

The Green and Gold are a crisp 3-0 after running the table against Northwestern State, but not everyone was impressed with the victories.

"There were some good matchups last weekend -- we won all three of ours, but we dropped in the polls," said Lady Bears head coach Glenn Moore, "You don't put a lot of emphasis on polls this early, but at the same time people are paying attention to who you're playing and how strong your schedule is, so it's important to play the right teams."

The right teams are waiting in the Magnolia State and they'll be ready.

Baylor's first game is against (24) McNeese State Friday, with a double header against Mississippi Valley State and Southern Mississippi Saturday, before a Sunday showdown against (10) Alabama.

