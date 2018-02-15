Two students arrested after marijuana brownies found at school

The Copperas Cove Police Department said that two high school students were arrested after another student went to the nurse after eating a marijuana brownie.

On Oct. 20, 2017, the student went to the nurse's office and admitted to eating a marijuana brownie. The nurse asked the student where she got the brownies, and they were located and sent to Austin for testing.

The Copperas Cove High School students have been identified as 17-year-old Destiny Ramsey and 17-year-old Halli Burkholder. They turned themselves into the police department after warrants were issued for their arrests.

Ramsey was charged with delivery of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than one-fourth ounce in a drug-free zone, and Burkholder was charged with possession of marijuana 2 ounces or more but less than 4 ounces in a drug-free zone.

Both were charged as adults.

