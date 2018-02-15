Pair of Aggies named to Bragan Award watch list

The No. 11 Texas A&M Baseball team opens the 2018 season Friday, hosting the Rhode Island Rams in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.More >>
The No. 11 Texas A&M Baseball team opens the 2018 season Friday, hosting the Rhode Island Rams in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.More >>
Texas A&M sophomores Hunter Coleman and Braden Shewmake were named to the preseason watch list for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation announced this week.More >>
Texas A&M sophomores Hunter Coleman and Braden Shewmake were named to the preseason watch list for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation announced this week.More >>
"A lot of people didn't believe in us over the past two years," said University junior guard Desirae Mathis. And, looking at the Lady Trojans, I'd agree.More >>
"A lot of people didn't believe in us over the past two years," said University junior guard Desirae Mathis. And, looking at the Lady Trojans, I'd agree.More >>
The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team defeated SFA, 4-0, behind a one-hit complete game by Trinity Harrington Wednesday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex to improve to 5-0 on the season.More >>
The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team defeated SFA, 4-0, behind a one-hit complete game by Trinity Harrington Wednesday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex to improve to 5-0 on the season.More >>
The McLennan Basketball teams made the trip north to Terrell this afternoon and are returning to Waco with a pair of wins over Southwestern Christian.More >>
The McLennan Basketball teams made the trip north to Terrell this afternoon and are returning to Waco with a pair of wins over Southwestern Christian.More >>