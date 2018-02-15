Student removed from Bryan High School while police investigate threat

Police said so far, the threat doesn't seem to be credible. However, they have not completed their investigation. (Source: Google Maps)

The Bryan Police Department said that they are investigating a threat made against Bryan High School for Thursday, Feb. 15.

The district informed the police department about the threat late last week - initiating an investigation.

Police said so far, the threat doesn't seem to be credible. However, they have not completed their investigation.

They said in order to be proactive, they have removed the student(s) from the main campus, and there was an increased police presence at the school on Tuesday.

Police said another rumor about a gun being found on campus is false.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.