Texas student found with gun, ammunition at school

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
The Flower Mound Police Department said that a 16-year-old student was found with a handgun and ammunition on Thursday at a high school.

Police said that resource officers at Marcus High School received a report about a student with a gun. The student was immediately removed from class, and an unloaded small caliber gun and ammunition were found. 

The student is in police custody facing felony charges of possessing a firearm in a prohibited place. 

Flower Mound police have anonymous student tip lines at both high school campuses, as well as resource officers. 

