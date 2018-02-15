Texas student found with gun, ammunition at school

The Flower Mound Police Department said that a 16-year-old student was found with a handgun and ammunition on Thursday at a high school. (Source: Google Maps)

Police said that resource officers at Marcus High School received a report about a student with a gun. The student was immediately removed from class, and an unloaded small caliber gun and ammunition were found.

The student is in police custody facing felony charges of possessing a firearm in a prohibited place.

Flower Mound police have anonymous student tip lines at both high school campuses, as well as resource officers.

