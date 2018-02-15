Police search for three suspects who robbed man at gunpoint

Police are searching for three people suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint at a Motel 6 in College Station.

Police said the robbery happened overnight on Thursday around 12:55 a.m. in the 2300 block of Texas Ave.

Officers were told two men entered the victim's room with a handgun with the assistance of a woman that the victim had met on social media earlier in the week.

The three suspects took property from the victim and reportedly left in a red Ford extended cab pickup.

College Station police are continuing to investigate this incident. If you have any information on the suspect, call police at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.