Aggie golfers teeing it up in Hawaii

The No. 2 Texas A&M men’s golf team is back in action this week when it tees off at the 42nd John A. Burns Intercollegiate.

The 54-hole event will take place over three days on Wailua Golf Course which is set up to play at par 72 and 6,991 yards. Joining Texas A&M in the 20-team field is Arizona, BYU, CSUN, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Hawai‘i, Long Beach State, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Colorado, Saint Mary's, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, UNC-Wilmington, UNLV, Utah, UTEP, Virginia and Washington State.

Highlighting the A&M lineup is junior Chandler Phillips, who returns to Hawai‘I after winning the Burns Intercollegiate a year ago by carding the second-best 54-hole total in Texas A&M golf history at 15-under par.

Rounding out the Aggie contingency the Aloha State will be senior Andrew Paysse, sophomores Josh Gliege and Dan Erickson along with freshman Walker Lee. Additionally, sophomore Brandon Smith and freshman Reese Ramsey will compete as individuals.

The Texas A&M golfers are set to begin teeing off Thursday at Noon (CT) alongside competitors from New Mexico, UNC-Wilmington and UC Santa Barbara.