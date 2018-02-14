Sheriff's office responds to coyote sightings in the "looniest" way possible

In a Facebook post, they said that typically coyotes are nocturnal, but they have been receiving calls about them being out in the mornings. (Source: Comal County Sheriff's Office)

The Comal County Sheriff's Office is responding to some coyote sightings the only way a Texan knows how.

In a Facebook post, they said that typically coyotes are nocturnal, but they have been receiving calls about them being out in the mornings. Deputies said that merely seeing one was not a reason to call the sheriff's office.

However, they did warn citizens to look for signs of a "looney" coyote. For example, they advise citizens to contact them if the coyote is carrying a box labeled "ACME" or drops an anvil from a hot air balloon.

They continue on with a list of characteristics of Looney Tunes favorite coyote, Wile E. Coyote.

