Sheriff's office search for man wanted for indecency with a child

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Travis Willis is wanted in Leon County.
LEON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Leon County deputies are searching for a man wanted for indecency with a child. 

Crime Stoppers said Travis Willis is thought to be in Leon County.

If you have any information on this man, contact Crime Stoppers at 844-234-TIPS. 

