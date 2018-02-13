UMHB softball sweeps conference POTW awards

Dusti Douglas and Hannah Halepaska named ASC Softball Players of the Week

BELTON, Texas -University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball players swept the American Southwest Conference Softball Players of the Week awards for the week ending February 12th. Senior third baseman Dusti Douglas was named ASC Offensive Player of the Week while sophomore pitcher Hannah Halepaska was named ASC Defensive Player of the Week.



Douglas, a native of Killeen, Texas (Ellison H.S.), opened her senior campaign batting .833 in a pair of contests last weekend. She went 5-or-6 at the plate, helping the Cru to a season-opening sweep of No. 12 UT Dallas. Douglas opened with a 3-for-5 performance in UMHB's 8-4 win over the Comets, hitting the game-winning home run in the third inning. In UMHB's 6-4 victory, Douglas's single in the fourth inning started UMHB's game-tying offensive surge from a 4-0 deficit. In the next inning, Douglas opened with a single and scored the game-winning run on the next at-bat. She ended the week with two game-winning runs, three runs scored, five hits, one RBI and eight total bases.



Halepaska, a transfer from St. Edwards University and native of Orange Grove, Texas (Orange Grove H.S.), earned an 8-4 win over No. 12 UT Dallas in her debut with the Cru. Halepaska opened with four shutout innings, allowing UMHB to gain a 7-0 lead on the Comets. She pitched out of three jams with two or more runners in scoring positions and gave up just two earned runs in the contest. Halepaska ended with a 2.00 ERA, limiting the Comets to a .250 batting average with just seven hits in her complete-game win.



UMHB returns to action on Tuesday, February 13th in a 4 p.m. doubleheader against Southwestern University at Dee Dillon Field in Belton. The Cru then opens conference play hosting LeTourneau in a weekend series beginning Friday, February 16th.